After taking first and second in the regional championship held in Seattle, Wash., eight local youth traveled to Mt. Hope, W.V., to compete in the IFCA National Bible Quizzing Championship.
These eight youth comprised a novice and a senior team, who have met weekly since last October, memorizing scripture. The novice team was prepared to answer questions from the New Testament book of James, as well as the first three chapters of 1 Peter (learning 180 verses in total). The senior team was ready to be questioned from James, 1 Peter and 2 Peter (memorizing 274 verses total).
Quizzes consist of 20 questions presented in several formats to test the comprehension of the Bible material that has been committed to memory. Teams compete by being first to “buzz in” with an electronic buzzer as soon as they understand the question. Points are awarded for correct answers and deducted if answered incorrectly. Points can also be awarded as team bonuses when three or more team members have answered at least one question correctly. A team member who answers five correct questions in a quiz can earn additional points.
The double elimination tournament spanned the week of June 25-July 1 and coincided with the IFCA Youth Convention. In addition to Bible quizzing, the convention offers Bible teaching, ministry training, college scholarships, sports activities and more.
The novice team won four of their five quizzes to secure first place in the novice bracket. The senior team won four of six, placing second in the senior bracket behind Highland Community Church, Seattle.
The quiz team thanks both the Freedom Northwest Credit Union and the community for their prayers and financial support for this trip. $1,600 was donated by Freedom Northwest Credit Union and $2,428 was raised during the community spaghetti feed fundraiser held in June. These donations helped to fund the team’s travel and lodging expenses, as well as IFCA Youth Convention registration fees.
Youth, ages 11 to 17, are invited to join next year’s Bible quizzing team in memorizing Philippians and Galatians. Contact coaches Jordan Raichart at 208-935-8141 or Christian Henry at 208-451-3609.
