Bible quiz novice team 2023 photo

Bible quiz novice team (L-R): Mattalee Osborn, Nathan Fuerstenau, Jordan Raichart (coach), Thomas Crawford and Jill Manley. Not pictured is the Bible quiz senior team: Christian Henry (coach), Ashlyn Ledeboer, Isaiah Fuerstenau, Ruthie Henry and Tate Manley.

 Contributed photo

After taking first and second in the regional championship held in Seattle, Wash., eight local youth traveled to Mt. Hope, W.V., to compete in the IFCA National Bible Quizzing Championship.

These eight youth comprised a novice and a senior team, who have met weekly since last October, memorizing scripture. The novice team was prepared to answer questions from the New Testament book of James, as well as the first three chapters of 1 Peter (learning 180 verses in total). The senior team was ready to be questioned from James, 1 Peter and 2 Peter (memorizing 274 verses total).

