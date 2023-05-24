Bible quiz team 2023 photo

Coaches, students and parents gather in the Cloninger’s parking lot before heading to Seattle to compete in the May Northwest Regional Bible Quizzing Championship.

 Contributed photo

Representing the communities of Kamiah, Kooskia, Clearwater and Grangeville, 12 youth traveled to Seattle this month to participate in the Northwest Regional Bible Quizzing Championship.

Meeting weekly since the fall of 2022, these students have practiced for this competition. In preparation, the senior team memorized the book of James as well as 1 Peter and 2 Peter (274 verses) while the novice team memorized the book of James and the first three chapters of 1 Peter (180 verses).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.