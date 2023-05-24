Representing the communities of Kamiah, Kooskia, Clearwater and Grangeville, 12 youth traveled to Seattle this month to participate in the Northwest Regional Bible Quizzing Championship.
Meeting weekly since the fall of 2022, these students have practiced for this competition. In preparation, the senior team memorized the book of James as well as 1 Peter and 2 Peter (274 verses) while the novice team memorized the book of James and the first three chapters of 1 Peter (180 verses).
Questions asked during the competition tested not only the accuracy of their memorization and their ability to locate the verses memorized, but also the context of the verses.
The senior team — comprised of Tate Manley, Ashlyn Ledeboer and Isaiah Fuerstenau — took second place with two students earning the extra honor of All Star (a designation honoring a high personal point average for their team). Unable to attend the regional championship, but also on the senior team, was Ruthie Henry.
The two novice teams — comprised of Mattalee Osborn, Nathan Fuerstenau, Thomas Crawford, Jill Manley, Eli Fuerstenau, Quinten Ledeboer, Russell Fuerstenau, Easton Henrie and Tanner Ledeboer — took both first and second place with three students earning All Star recognition.
Two of the three local teams will be traveling to the National Bible Quizzing Championship held in West Virginia during the last week of June.
Local youth ages 11 to 17 are invited to consider joining next year’s quizzing team. Contact coach Christian Henry (208) 451-3609 to find out more.
