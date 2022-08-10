The 2022-23 bowling season is just around the corner. Most leagues in the Central Idaho USBC Bowling Association will begin right after Labor Day. Organizers invite all bowlers and nonbowlers who would like to try their hand at this great sport to join a league at the establishment closest to you.
Call Camas Lanes in Grangeville at 208-983-1160 or Prairie Imperial Bowl in Craigmont at 208-924-6649. Each bowling center offers women’s, men’s and mixed leagues on various days and nights during the week — an opportunity to have fun and make new friends.
