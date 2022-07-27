TULSA, Okla. — Local dancers Adam and Sylvia Izbicki attended the 46th International Choreographed Ballroom Association Convention held at the Marriott Renaissance Hotel & Convention Center in Tulsa July 6-9, where world-renowned instructors presented daytime figures clinics and dance teachers in foxtrot, waltz, rumba, cha-cha, slow two-step, tango, bolero, samba, and west coast swing. Evening dance programs included this year's 200 most popular ICBDA ballroom dances cued by dance instructors from all over the nation. From September - May, the Izbickis teach choreographed ballroom dance lessons for the Kooskia Mountain Dew-ers Square and Round Dance Club.
