Local high schools have graduations set for the senior classes of 2023. The school graduations below are listed chronologically:
Nezperce High School – Friday, May 26, at 5:30 p.m. at the Bradley Gymnasium. Valedictorian is Brianna Branson and salutatorian is Katharine Duuck.
Kamiah High School – Saturday, May 27, at 10:30 a.m. at the Kamiah High School gym. Valedictorians are Logan Landmark and Colton Sams, and salutatorians are Kaitlynn Everett and Everett Skinner.
Highland High School – Saturday, May 27, at 1 p.m. at the Highland High School gym. Valedictorian is Allison Maxine Kinzer and salutatorian is Kadence Renee Beck.
St. John Bosco Academy – Saturday, May 27, at 6:30 p.m. at St. John Bosco Academy. Valedictorian is Luke Stubbers and salutatorian is Cody Wassmuth.
Salmon River High School – Friday, June 2, at 7 p.m. (MST) at the Salmon River High School gym.
Prairie High School – Friday, June 2, at 7 p.m. at the Prairie High School gym. Valedictorians are Riley Enneking, Morgan Poxleitner, Julia Rehder, Tara Schlader and Mary Schwartz, and salutatorian is Kristin Wemhoff.
Grangeville High School – Friday, June 9, at 3 p.m. at the Grangeville High School gym. Valedictorian is Carson Warren and salutatorian is Tobias Stoner.
Clearwater Valley High School – Friday, June 9, at 5 p.m. at the Clearwater Valley High School gym. Valedictorian is Jerod Murray and salutatorian is Rayne Martinez.
