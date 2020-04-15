GRANGEVILLE – They could be called the masked crusaders. Or at least the mask-making crusaders.
A group of locals has been busy sewing surgical and protective masks for the community.
When Pastor Ben Boeckel, Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, made a call to Joan Haaland, she was ready.
“[His wife] Lynsey had seen a post on Facebook from Jody [Hoogland] at Home Grown Quilts,” explained Haaland. “Syringa Hospital was asking people to make masks and drop them off in the red cooler in front of the business office. Pastor asked me to organize a work party at the church.”
With that, they set up a command center in the fellowship hall every day – following social distancing rules – and began hand-cutting and pressing fabric and sewing at separate tables.
“We did this for a few days until we were no longer allowed to work at the church,” Haaland said. At that time, they began working individually at their own homes.
Those who worked at the church included Haaland along with Carletta Allen, Sandra Reilly, Tammy Plank and Terri Helena.
“We just kind of started by word of mouth,” Haaland said.
Others, including Vicki Sorensen, Amber Chicane, Dixie Schwartz and Deb Smith started mask making on their own.
“Larry and Darlene Clark have cut wire and elastic and written prayer notes by the hundreds for us, and there may be even more people involved,” Haaland said.
They have used supplies from their own stashes at home -- “Quilters do hoard fabric you know,” smiled Haaland – and have gotten elastic from both fabric stores and, again, raided their own home supplies. Wire has been supplied from the leftovers from Haaland’s husband, Jerry’s, time in the Air Force.
“We have put together kits for others to take home and sew – including recently supplying the local LDS missionaries, Sister Smith and Sister Anderson, with 90 kits to sew,” Haaland said.
The group has supplied masks for Cash and Carry, Super 8 Motel, MVSD bus drivers, Cloninger’s, Meadow Lark, Cornerstone Christian Learning Center, The Monastery of St. Gertrude, Grangeville Volunteer Fire Department, Syringa Hospital and Clinics and Grangeville Ambulance.
“We have also made them for many individuals, and continue to get requests every day,” she said.
The group has not charged for their masks and has done this as a ministry to the community. Patterns for free and are available on Pinterest. Haaland noted these are not medical grade masks like the N-95 masks used by the medical community.
“We cannot keep up with the demand,” Haaland said. She said anyone is invited to help with the cause.
“We just watched the 10-minute YouTube video from Missouri Star Quilt Company, and started to make that masks,” she explained. “We added a wire to make the mask fit better around the nose. Elastic is getting hard to locate but we still have not run out. The quilt shops have been doing a great job trying to locate it. We may have to switch to ties on the masks after elastic is no longer available. We put each mask in a sandwich or snack bag, and so that would be a useful donation.”
For information and resources not found at home, go to Home Grown Quilts or Your Best Friend’s Quilt Shop in Grangeville.
For those wishing to purchase a mask, Haaland said Irwin Drug employee Kelly Keith is able to make the masks and charges $4 each.
