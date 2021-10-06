BOISE — Idaho mayors are ready to get moving this month and earn money for their community in the 2021 Mayor’s Walking Challenge, a program of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health that promotes the importance of being physically active.
This year’s challenge attracted 81 mayors, who can earn up to $1,000 for their efforts. Mayors have two options this year: walk an average of 5,000 steps a day during October to earn $500 for their community or walk an average of 10,000 steps a day during October to earn $1,000 for their community.
Local mayors who signed up to participate include Ralph Wassmuth, Ferdinand; Betty Heater, Kamiah; Sean Simmons, Orofino; Gerald Cathey, Stites; and Miriam Youngren, Winchester.
