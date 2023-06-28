Three area schools are receiving nearly $45,000 to benefit their arts programs.
Launched in 2022, Governor Brad Little’s Expanding Arts Access in Rural Public Schools program is providing funding for more than 70 Idaho rural public schools, school districts and charter schools to improve arts programs for their students. The program, administered by the Idaho State Board of Education and the Idaho Commission on the Arts, is funded by a Legislature approved $1 million appropriation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.