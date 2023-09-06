Two Idaho County school districts have received a combined $15,300 in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP).

According to the Idaho State Department of Education, students “will enjoy a wide selection of fresh fruit and vegetable options free of charge this school year.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.