Two Idaho County school districts have received a combined $15,300 in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP).
According to the Idaho State Department of Education, students “will enjoy a wide selection of fresh fruit and vegetable options free of charge this school year.”
Mountain View School District 244 will receive $10,650 for the Clearwater Valley Elementary School.
Salmon River Joint School District 243 will receive $4,650 for the Riggins Elementary School.
The FFVP is reported to provide participating elementary schools with a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables during the school day. Students are encouraged to explore healthy food options and to take steps towards making fresh fruits and vegetables a regular part of their daily food choices.
Under the National School Lunch Act, schools with the highest enrollment of students identified for free and reduced-cost meals are given priority for participation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.