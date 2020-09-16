Students at 118 schools across Idaho will receive free, fresh fruit and vegetables during the 2020-21 school year, thanks to a state-administrated grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Included in the program are Kamiah Joint School District 304 schools ($12,525); Mountain View School District 244-Clearwater Valley Elementary School ($11,700); and Salmon River Joint School District 243-Riggins Elementary School ($3,825).
The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP) provides children in participating elementary schools with a variety of fruits and vegetables during the school day. Within the National School Lunch Act, schools with the highest enrollment of students identified for free and reduced-cost meals are given priority for participation. This selection criterion ensures that the program benefits children who generally have fewer opportunities to eat fresh fruit and vegetables on a regular basis.
