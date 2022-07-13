CORVALLIS, Ore. — Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll Spring 2022 have been announced by Oregon State University. Among those on the honor roll include Grangeville High School graduate Emma R. Edwards, a sophomore majoring in anthropology. She is the daughter of Kelcey Edwards and Angie Edwards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.