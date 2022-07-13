CORVALLIS, Ore. — Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll Spring 2022 have been announced by Oregon State University. Among those on the honor roll include Grangeville High School graduate Emma R. Edwards, a sophomore majoring in anthropology. She is the daughter of Kelcey Edwards and Angie Edwards.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments