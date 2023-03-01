MOSCOW — The University of Idaho recently released its list of graduates from the Fall 2022 commencement.

Cottonwood: Christopher T. Osborne. Grangeville: Eric T. Johnston, Hunter A. Connolley, Jill P. Smith. Kamiah: Chynna R. Wilcox, Colby D. Kennedy.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments