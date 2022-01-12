LEWISTON – A total of 875 Lewis-Clark State College students made the honor roll for the fall 2021 semester, college officials have announced.
To qualify for the president’s list students must have a 3.75 grade point average or higher for the semester and take at least 12 graded credits in 100 level classes or above. The dean’s list uses the same requirements, but students must have a GPA between 3.25 and 3.749. Pass/fail classes do not count as graded credits.
LC State had 470 students make the president’s list, which is similar to a year ago when 473 were honored. The college also reported 405 students made the dean’s list.
President’s list:
Cottonwood – Leah M. Higgins, Kate N. Lustig, Samuel S. Mager, Ellea R. Uhlenkott; Craigmont – Todd Holcomb; Grangeville – Aiden J. Anderson, Ryle E. Hutchins, Baeli S. Kinsley, Paige E. Layman, Brandice D. Peterson, Anya M. Ruddell; Greencreek – Alexis R. Currier, Sara M. Tacke; Kooskia – Mary E. Martin, Paige B. Morrow, Jarret P. Nuxoll, Hailie M. Roy; Stites – Samuel K. Ward.
Dean’s list:
Cottonwood – India R. Peery, Sarah K. Ross, Kayla E. Schumacher; Craigmont – Kobe J. Droegmiller, Lane K. Wassmuth; Grangeville – Wyatt N. Aiken, Logan K. Bishop, Taylor M. Hazelbaker, Dayne R. Kinsley, Suzan K. Linder, Zachary J. Reuter, Emma R. Roach; Greencreek – Ci–Ci C. Chavez; Nezperce – Laysn J. Berry; White Bird – Ashley Hampton.
