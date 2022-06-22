Lewis-Clark State College (LCSC) logo

LEWISTON — A total of 870 students at Lewis-Clark State College earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2022 semester. Among the honorees, 471 made the president’s list while 399 were named to the dean’s list.

To qualify for the president’s list students must have a 3.75 grade point average or higher for the semester and take at least 12 graded credits in level 100 classes or above. The dean’s list uses the same requirements, but students must have a GPA between 3.25 and 3.749.

President’s list: Clearwater – Tindy Hunter; Cottonwood – Samuel S. Mager; Grangeville – Paige E. Layman, Suzan K. Linder, Brandice D. Peterson, Anya M. Ruddell; Greencreek – Alexis R. Currier; Kamiah – Kaylee Y. Hunt, Priscilla E. Louwien, Caden K. Massey, Jasmine A. Oatman, Octavio T. Serecero; Kooskia – Mary E. Martin, Jarret P. Nuxoll; Riggins – Sofie G. Branstetter, Lotus O. Harper; White Bird – Ashley Hampton.

Dean’s list: Clearwater – Theresa Jeske; Cottonwood – Ciara E. Chaffee, Matthew W. Coppernoll, Jacey J. Langston, Bradley D. Poxleitner, Ellea R. Uhlenkott; Grangeville – Wyatt N. Aiken, Jesus I. Perez, Gianna R. Skovajsa; Greencreek – Ci-Ci C. Chavez; Kamiah – Tammy L. Bower, Elisa R. Robb, Yesica H. Gonzalez, Ryle E. Hutchins, Kaden K. Mercer, Brendan B. Nelson; Kooskia – Paige B. Morrow, Timena D. Shebala; Riggins – Alexandra R. Moulton.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments