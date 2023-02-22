Local students were included in the University of Idaho’s recently released 2022 Fall Dean’s List.

A total of 2,787 students qualified for the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must maintain at least a 3.5 GPA on a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester.

