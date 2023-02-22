Local students were included in the University of Idaho’s recently released 2022 Fall Dean’s List.
A total of 2,787 students qualified for the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must maintain at least a 3.5 GPA on a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester.
Cottonwood: Christopher T. Osborne, Ellea R. Poxleitner, James P. Chmelik, Jeffrey R. Arnzen, John M. Gehring, Justin P. Lockett, Olivia C. Klapprich, Reed R. Chapman and Sabrina L. Lustig. Ferdinand: Evan M. Schwartz and Kendra M. Duclos. Grangeville: Ava S. Forsyth, Bailey E. Vanderwall, Brandon W. Vetter, Chloe Dame, Christa D. Bledsoe, Dane T. Lindsley, Danielle T. Uhlenkott, Hayleigh K Holmgren, Hayli P. Goicoa, Kyle S. Frei, Laney C. Kinnick, Miles Lefebvre, Reece J. Wimer and Seth B. Winchell. Greencreek: Madison A. Hinkelman. Kamiah: Colby D. Kennedy, Dakota A. Gorges, Delaney M. Beckman, Jack E. Wilkins, Jonas S. Oatman, McKenzie R. Lewis and Robert H. Whitney. Kooskia: Ash A. Fershee, Martha B. Smith and Mikaela K. Herrick. Pollock: Avery Jones. Riggins: Joseph W. Fredrickson. White Bird: Shelby E. Chane.
