MISSOULA, Mont. – Two local residents were named to the University of Montana fall semester 2020 Dean’s and President’s list. To qualify, students must be undergraduates, earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher and receive grades of A or B in at least nine credits.
Lacey Kludt of Kamiah (Kamiah High School graduate) earned between a 3.5 and 4.0 for the semester. Kortney Sims of Elk City (Grangeville High School graduate) earned a 4.0 GPA for the semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.