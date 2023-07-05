GRANGEVILLE — Encouragers will features several high school and college students at the Thursday, July 6 ,11:30 a.m., luncheon at The Trails Restaurant in Grangeville.
Adelyn Sommers, daughter of pastors Jon and Michele Sommers of Gospel Tabernacle Church, is homeschooled by her professional teacher mother, and will graduate both high school and university in 2024. She will receive an associate degree from Colorado Christian University after completing a dual high school/university program. She has developed her own podcasts, and will share her experiences.
Also sharing is Clarissa Stevens, daughter of Fred and Renee Stevens, who graduated St. John Bosco Academy in Cottonwood and trained with Youth With A Mission in Cameroon. A third speaker is Megan Walker, daughter of locals, Arne and Angela Walker, who recently completed a YWAM leadership program, and will be working with youth at a Twin Falls church. Providing special music will be Lauren Goldman, daughter of Jeff and Becky Goldman, local ranchers. She is back in Grangeville continuing her work with youth at the local Evangelical Free church, after attending college in California.
The no-host luncheon is held the first Thursday of each month at 101 E. Main for Christian fellowship and to hear special speakers and musicians. All are welcome. For questions, call Ima at 208-983-0927.
