GRANGEVILLE — Encouragers will features several high school and college students at the Thursday, July 6 ,11:30 a.m., luncheon at The Trails Restaurant in Grangeville.

Adelyn Sommers, daughter of pastors Jon and Michele Sommers of Gospel Tabernacle Church, is homeschooled by her professional teacher mother, and will graduate both high school and university in 2024. She will receive an associate degree from Colorado Christian University after completing a dual high school/university program. She has developed her own podcasts, and will share her experiences.

