GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Elementary Middle School teacher Carla Astle is planning the GEMS Veterans Day assembly (in the new gym) for Thursday, Nov. 11, 1 p.m.

She is currently seeking photographs of veterans. These can be e-mailed to vetday@sd244.org.

“I will put these in a slide show to use at the assembly. We would love pictures of people serving past or currently, family members and community members,” Astle said.

