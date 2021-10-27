GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Elementary Middle School teacher Carla Astle is planning the GEMS Veterans Day assembly (in the new gym) for Thursday, Nov. 11, 1 p.m.

She is currently seeking photographs of veterans. These can be e-mailed to vetday@sd244.org.

