GRANGEVILLE ­— VFW Crea-DeHaven Post 3520 and American Legion Post 37 will be presenting a memorial service at Prairie View Cemetery on Monday, May 30, at 9 a.m., to honor service members lost in service to our country. Cookies and coffee will be served after the ceremony at the Idaho County Veterans Center, 318 E Main, in Grangeville. A presentation of Quilts of Valor is planned. Contact Lucky Gallego at 208-507-2035.

