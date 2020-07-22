MOSCOW -- The University of Idaho has released its list of students graduating during spring commencement. A total of 1,616 students graduated.
Area graduates are as follows:
COTTONWOOD: Brandon M. Higgins, Cindy M. Arnzen, Dean Stubbers, George W. Hager, Hailey J. Danly, Sarah E. Chmelik, Talyss R. Lustig;
CRAIGMONT: Lindsey Goeckner, Maria C. Mosman;
FERDINAND: Lauren P. Alfrey, Torin S. Dalgliesh;
GRANGEVILLE: Benjamin K. Lothspeich, Courtney M. Cuffe, Dakota M. Frei, Hailey C. Uhlenkott, Hailey J. Sullivan, Jessica E. Robinson, Kyle J. Kaschmitter, Tracy L. Brewster, Travis D. Goehring, Wesley W. Goldman, William B. Woodford;
GREENCREEK: George H. Watson, Matthew J. Elven;
KAMIAH: Eric M. Gower, Janelle M. Nelson, McKenzie Kennedy, Ryan Blair, Samantha C. Hite;
KOOSKIA: Mitchel B. Nuxoll;
STITES: Ebben B. Lane;
WHITE BIRD: Kaleb G. Bass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.