MISSOULA, Mont. — Two area students were named to the University of Montana’s honor rolls for fall semester 2021. Students are Lacey Kludt of Kamiah (Dean’s List), and Kammeron Mangun of Kooskia (President’s List; achieved a 4.0 GPA).

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments