LEWISTON – Despite challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including a transition to remote learning midway through the semester, a total of 501 students at Lewis-Clark State College earned honor roll distinction this spring.
Among the honorees, 397 made the Dean’s List and 104 were on the President’s List.
To qualify for the President's List students must have a 3.75 grade point average or higher for the semester and take at least 12 graded credits in 100 level classes or above. The Dean's List uses the same requirements, but students must have a GPA between 3.25 and 3.749.
Local recipients are as follows:
President’s List
Clearwater - Sheri L. King, Cole E. Olsen, Mika S. Rives
Cottonwood - Bridget T. Beckman, Linda A. Beckman, Haley M. Enneking, Kate N. Lustig, Paul A. Sonnen
Grangeville - Morgan M. Crea, Rachel R. Gulotta, Bethany Henry, Ryle E. Hutchins, Matthew R. Payne, Brandice D. Peterson, Tristan R. Roberts, Abigail L. Stowell, Benjamin O. Stowell, Franklin R. Zumwalt
Kamiah - Timothy O. Heller, Parker H. Whipple, Kati S. Wilkins
Kooskia - Jarret P. Nuxoll, Torrie M. Pfefferkorn
Riggins - Jared M. McIlvain
Winchester - Ryan S. Glimp, Claritza Vincent
Dean’s List
Clearwater - Tindy Hunter, Joshua A. Kolb, Timmie Lovell
Cottonwood - Anthony O. Karel, Maria A. Munger, Christopher T. Osborne
Grangeville - Maggie L. Chmelik, Suzan K. Linder, Kylie J. Tidwell, Betty J. Wilson
Kamiah - Caden K. Massey, Christina A. McCarty, Christopher D. Olive, Will E. Onthank, Jr, Octavio T. Serecero, Adrian B. Wilkins
Kooskia - Hailie M. Roy
Nezperce - Hannah J. Stapleton
