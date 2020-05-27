LEWISTON – Despite challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including a transition to remote learning midway through the semester, a total of 501 students at Lewis-Clark State College earned honor roll distinction this spring.

Among the honorees, 397 made the Dean’s List and 104 were on the President’s List.

To qualify for the President's List students must have a 3.75 grade point average or higher for the semester and take at least 12 graded credits in 100 level classes or above. The Dean's List uses the same requirements, but students must have a GPA between 3.25 and 3.749.

Local recipients are as follows:

President’s List

Clearwater - Sheri L. King, Cole E. Olsen, Mika S. Rives

Cottonwood - Bridget T. Beckman, Linda A. Beckman, Haley M. Enneking, Kate N. Lustig, Paul A. Sonnen

Grangeville - Morgan M. Crea, Rachel R. Gulotta, Bethany Henry, Ryle E. Hutchins, Matthew R. Payne, Brandice D. Peterson, Tristan R. Roberts, Abigail L. Stowell, Benjamin O. Stowell, Franklin R. Zumwalt

Kamiah - Timothy O. Heller, Parker H. Whipple, Kati S. Wilkins

Kooskia - Jarret P. Nuxoll, Torrie M. Pfefferkorn

Riggins - Jared M. McIlvain

Winchester - Ryan S. Glimp, Claritza Vincent

Dean’s List

Clearwater - Tindy Hunter, Joshua A. Kolb, Timmie Lovell

Cottonwood - Anthony O. Karel, Maria A. Munger, Christopher T. Osborne

Grangeville - Maggie L. Chmelik, Suzan K. Linder, Kylie J. Tidwell, Betty J. Wilson

Kamiah - Caden K. Massey, Christina A. McCarty, Christopher D. Olive, Will E. Onthank, Jr, Octavio T. Serecero, Adrian B. Wilkins

Kooskia - Hailie M. Roy

Nezperce - Hannah J. Stapleton

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.