The Idaho Community Foundation’s North Regional Council recently selected 61 community organizations to receive more than $245,000 through its Forever Idaho grant cycle.
Grantees are from or will work in Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Clearwater, Idaho, Kootenai, Latah, Lewis, Nez Perce and Shoshone counties.
This year’s recipients of the Forever Idaho Grant Cycle include four in Idaho County:
·City of Kooskia – $3,212 for greatest needs
·Grangeville High School – $4,575 for greatest needs
·Idaho Foodbank Warehouse, Inc. – $5,000 to address family homelessness and basic needs
·The Kids Klub, Inc. – $5,000 for educational opportunities
To provide maximum flexibility, the grants can be used to meet the greatest needs of recipients, a change from previous years when grants were given for specific projects.
“We recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many of our nonprofit partners to change their plans,” said Cara Walker, ICF’s Chief Strategy and Engagement Officer. “We want to support the work of our trusted partners as they navigate these challenging times.”
Grants are categorized by the Idaho Community Foundation’s Areas of Impact – family homelessness and basic needs, mental health and health, educational opportunities and access to services. A “greatest need” category is for work that falls outside the Areas of Impact.
For information, visit: www.idahocf.org.
