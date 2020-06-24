SPOKANE, Wash. -- Innovia Foundation recently announced 165 grants totaling $746,012 from the COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Funds for North Idaho and Eastern Washington.
This is the second round of grants from the Response and Recovery Funds and is directed to nonprofit and grassroots organizations, as well as tribal entities, schools and other government agencies, that are on the front lines of the COVID-19 response and recovery efforts. Grants focused on childcare and youth, food assistance needs, support for immigrant and refugee communities, mental health resources and small business support.
Locally, those who received grants include the following:
·City of Grangeville, $5,000 to provide season swim passes and alternative lessons for 2020.
·Grangeville Farmers’ Market, $3,000 for a portable wash station for the season.
·Grangeville Senior Center, $3,500 to help with basic bills to keep serving meals.
·Prairie Mountain Nutrition, Cottonwood, $2,000, to provide food for seniors and those with disabilities.
·Upriver Youth Leadership Council, Kamiah, $4,000, for group counseling and family meals to go.
“The second round of COVID-19 grants continues to address the most urgent needs in our region and supports organizations doing the work on the ground,” said Innovia Foundation CEO Shelly O’Quinn. “As our region enters into the recovery phase, we are reminded of the strength of community and collaboration as we collectively make these grants thoughtfully and strategically with over 100 regional volunteers and trusted voices.”
COVID-19 Response and Recovery Funding partners are many and can be found on the Innovia website.
