GRANGEVILLE — True Image Theater will present its eighth annual summer play this week. “Chieftain II: A Tale of Hidden Helpers in Iceland,” is the sequel to a play the group performed several years ago.
“However, no knowledge of that play is needed to enjoy this play,” said director Michael Hattrup. He is assisted by his brother, Greg, and sister, Veronica.
The story takes place in Viking Age Iceland (1000 AD) when Catholicism transformed a Viking village. Amidst raids from a neighboring chieftain and villainous treachery within, the two main characters, Ansgar and Kaia, a young man and woman, struggle to find their way in life. When Ansgar’s older brother Bjorn, the chieftain of the village, disappears, the village looks to Ansgar to lead them. However, Ansgar feels a call to discern the priesthood and so he must decide which path is his to take. Three villains and life’s complexities will stand in the way to fulfill his destiny. With hidden helpers, the heroes must forge their way ahead in a wild world.
“With songs and battles, the play is designed to be very wholesome, humorous, and engaging, all the while plumbing the depths of life’s hardest questions,” Michael said. “If you love your faith, and Vikings, you will love this! Please consider coming to this in order to support the wholesome pursuit of art on the Prairie.”
