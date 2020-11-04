KAMIAH — As this crazy season winds down to fall chores and winterizing everything, our thoughts go out to the less fortunate. The Long Camp Saturday Farmers’ Market and Swap Meet is closed for the winter. Any vendors with extra produce or other winter related items can donate to local favorite food banks such as EFO, Emergency Feeding Outreach, in Kamiah.
Our thanks to all the faithful vendors and shoppers who braved 100-plus degrees heat and early cold weather to make the summer of 2020 a very successful event. We would also like to thank all our neighbors, friends and family for their tireless support for the Classics on the Clearwater car show and swap meet. Our upcoming 8th annual Classics on the Clearwater car show will be on June 5, 2021. The Farmers’ Market and Swap Meet will open April 24, 2021. Connie’s famous burgers and curly fries will reopen on April 1, 2021.
Our prayers and well wishes go out to our extended families and friends during this holiday season and always. Stay safe and warm.
— Chris and Connie Miller, owners
