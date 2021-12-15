KAMIAH — The Community Presbyterian Church is offering a “Longest Night Service of Remembrance,” on the longest night of the year, Tuesday, Dec. 21, the winter solstice. This candlelight service will take place at 6 p.m. Participants will be invited to light a candle to remember the date of a painful event or of the loss of a loved one. The public is invited to this come-as you-are service that will last approximately 45 minutes. The church is located at 620 7th St. (corner of 7th and Hill) in Kamiah. Contact Rev. Luann at 208-553-0395.
