KAMIAH — The Community Presbyterian Church is offering a “Longest Night Service of Remembrance,” on the longest night of the year, Tuesday, Dec. 21, the winter solstice. This candlelight service will take place at 6 p.m. Participants will be invited to light a candle to remember the date of a painful event or of the loss of a loved one. The public is invited to this come-as you-are service that will last approximately 45 minutes. The church is located at 620 7th St. (corner of 7th and Hill) in Kamiah. Contact Rev. Luann at 208-553-0395.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments