Rev. Luann Howard, the pastor of Kamiah Community Presbyterian and Grangeville United Methodist churches, will be offering a service of remembrance for those who have lost loved ones this past year, or who find the holidays a time of deep sadness and grief. This service will be offered on-line on FaceBook on Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. (the winter solstice) the longest night of the year, and can be seen on both church’s FaceBook pages. Participants will be encouraged to light a candle in honor of their loved one, or loved ones, while readings, music, and a bell will toll 31 times for the number of days in a month, to remember the date of death for those being remembered. For information, contact Howard at 208-553-0395.

