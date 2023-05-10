May 6, 1993, Free Press issue photo

Photo run in the May 6, 1993, Free Press issue, Zane Pratt of Grangeville prepares to rope a calf at the Riggins Rodeo.

 Free Press archives

What was happening in Idaho County in May of 1993? Here are several highlights from news in the county during that time.

A counterfeiter and forger was arrested in Riggins, said the Free Press May 6 issue. According to the article “Idaho County Sheriff Gene Meinen spearheaded the arrest of Leonard C. Grice Saturday in Riggins. Grice, known by too many other names to mention, was arrested on a federal warrant from Nebraska, and other areas, for forgery and counterfeit charges.”

