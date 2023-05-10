What was happening in Idaho County in May of 1993? Here are several highlights from news in the county during that time.
A counterfeiter and forger was arrested in Riggins, said the Free Press May 6 issue. According to the article “Idaho County Sheriff Gene Meinen spearheaded the arrest of Leonard C. Grice Saturday in Riggins. Grice, known by too many other names to mention, was arrested on a federal warrant from Nebraska, and other areas, for forgery and counterfeit charges.”
In the same issue, an Arbor Day celebration was held in the Grangeville Pioneer Park. An agent from the Idaho Department of Forestry presented Mayor Terry Vanderwall with an official plaque declaring Grangeville a Tree City, along with a Tree City flag. About 25 people attended, and “waded through the soggy park to celebrate.”
Grangeville Junior High girls track team competed at Lapwai in the Bi-State track meet, stated an article in the May 13 issue. Approximately 500 athletes competed in the event. A couple of standout Grangeville players were Lani Pollworth, who broke two bi-state records in the hurdles and 400 meters. Stacey Stephenson fared well, and Principal Ken Pollworth said she “is probably the most improved athlete on the 8th grade team.” The 7th grade ended up taking 3rd place in the meet.
Covaledictorians and salutatorian for the Clearwater Valley High School were also announced in this issue. CV’s covaledictorians were Jamie Eckel and Erika Blom, and the salutatorian was Brandon Graves.
Issue May 20 announced April’s Grangeville Elementary School students of the month – Nate Hogg, Jonna Bell, Angela Schaff and Tiffany Wilbanks.
In the same issue, the eleventh ceremonial dances of the Root Feast, also called the Mat’Alyma, were held during the weekend in Kamiah. There were also man trackers classes held at the Grangeville airport, in the May 20 issue, which saw the participation of many local police and federal agencies.
A young bear paid an unexpected visit to Syringa General Hospital, in the May 27 issue, when it climbed into a tree next to the hospital. Local law enforcement and wildlife personnel came and watched until the bear left and made its way back to the forest.
A 4th grade Grangeville Elementary School student had the honor of receiving an award from the governor, as reported in the same Free Press issue. Dan Sullivan was given an award in Boise by Governor Cecil Andrus for winning first place in the state for his water education poster.
Last, but not least, in the May 27 issue, the Prairie boys baseball team took second at the A-3/A-4 state tournament. The Grangeville girls track team placed third in state Class A-3 track and field championship. Clearwater Valley placed 10th overall at the state Class B tennis meet in Sun Valley.
