PHS Knowledge Bowl team of 1993 photo

The PHS Knowledge Bowl team of 1993 (not in order): Kevin Terhaar, Eric Nuxoll, Kevin Hoffman, Tara McHugh, Scott Wimer, Curtis Arnzen, Brandy Forsmann and Laurie Arnzen.

 Free Press archives

Interesting local events and moments in time were captured by the Idaho County Free Press in March of 1993. Here are a few highlights from that time as recorded in the newspaper archives.

250 EMTs and medical experts attended a Spring Fling EMT Conference at the Grangeville High School, according to the March 4, 1993 issue. “This year, they came from as far away as Fruitland and Boise to the south,” said Bruce Meyer, EMT Association president, “and from Wallace, Sandpoint and Priest Lake to the north.”

