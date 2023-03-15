Interesting local events and moments in time were captured by the Idaho County Free Press in March of 1993. Here are a few highlights from that time as recorded in the newspaper archives.
250 EMTs and medical experts attended a Spring Fling EMT Conference at the Grangeville High School, according to the March 4, 1993 issue. “This year, they came from as far away as Fruitland and Boise to the south,” said Bruce Meyer, EMT Association president, “and from Wallace, Sandpoint and Priest Lake to the north.”
In the same issue, the Elk City PTO (Parent-Teacher Organization) held a Ski-A-Thon. The organization planned to use the proceeds of the event to buy new backboards and two new basketball baskets.
The Elks Lodge also experienced flag thefts during this time. In the March 4 issue, it stated the Elks Lodge had the second theft of their flag, even after installing antitheft devices to prevent a repeat.
Also, in that issue, “Nikolai Massenkoff will share songs and music of Imperial Russia with local residents tomorrow night, March 5, at 7:30 p.m. on the Grangeville High School stage.”
In the March 11 issue, “The Knowledge Bowl team from Prairie High School took the Division B title Saturday at the state competition in Boise.”
The Stites City Council put a curfew into effect, in the same newspaper issue. The curfew affected those under 18 years of age and was effective from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. every day. The mayor at the time, Howard Arlt, advised residents to report any strange behaviors of their neighbors to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Department.
Elks Lodge essay winners were also announced in the March 11 issue. Prairie Middle School students, Collen McHugh and John McHugh; Sts. Peter and Paul students, Fred Jessup, Cody Arnzen, Stephanie Kaschmitter, Heather Stoltz, Nicholas Kaschmitter and Wendy Frei; Grangeville Elementary/Junior High students, Lance Peterson, Brian Green, Abby Henry and Robin Lindquist.
Grangeville had three debate teams head to Boise for the state tournament, after winning the first three places in districts, reported the March 18 issue.
In the same issue, Jeremey Von Bargen of Grangeville went 4-0 at the State Class A-3 Wrestling Tournament to claim a state title in the 171-pound class. Adam Chenoweth of Grangeville and J.D. Storm both took third at 145 and 160, respectively.
