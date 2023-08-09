Looking back August 2023 photo

Photo from the Aug. 5, 1993 issue of the Free Press. Walker’s Radio Shack officially opened on Main Street in Grangeville. L-R: Lee Gibbs, Orville Biggers, Dianne Walker, Leslie Wilson and Bruce Walker look on as Mayor Vanderwall cuts the ribbon.

 Free Press archives / Sonya Turner

What was happening in Idaho County in August of 1993? Here are some highlights and items of note from news in the county during that time in the Idaho County Free Press.

Seven young ladies were competing for Idaho County Fair Royalty in the Aug. 5 Free Press issue. The girls competing for royalty were Laurie Arnzen, Sarah Griffin, Suzanna Hedberg, Dawn Arnzen, Shelby Long, Angie Uhlenkott and Sarah Layman.

