What was happening in Idaho County in August of 1993? Here are some highlights and items of note from news in the county during that time in the Idaho County Free Press.
Seven young ladies were competing for Idaho County Fair Royalty in the Aug. 5 Free Press issue. The girls competing for royalty were Laurie Arnzen, Sarah Griffin, Suzanna Hedberg, Dawn Arnzen, Shelby Long, Angie Uhlenkott and Sarah Layman.
Other events in that same issue included police asking for identification in a July 30 incident where several males streaked across the field at a city softball game. Four Grangeville students – Kylie Jessup, Matt Jessup, Stephanie Patoray and Cheryl Ruzicka – were traveling to see Pope John Paul II in Denver during World Youth Day, Aug. 11-15. The Nez Perce Tribe was planning activities for Aug. 7 and 8 to celebrate the passage of the Nez Perce National Park expansion.
Environmental activists protested outside of the Nez Perce National Forest headquarters in Grangeville on Aug. 9, according to Free Press issue Aug. 12. The group, the Idaho Nonviolent Wilderness Rescue and Defense (INWARD), were protesting in regard to the Aug. 8 federal search warrant of their camp in the Dixie area. Members claimed items such as flashlights, gum and other personal items not on the search warrant had been confiscated.
In the Aug. 19 issue, Elk City Days was reported to have been one of the largest and best ever. Forest Service law enforcement and Idaho County Sheriff deputies arrested 17 environmental protestors for trespassing on off-limits property in the Dixie area who were protesting construction in the Gospel Hump Wilderness area.
The Idaho County Fair had two grand marshals in 1993, according to the Aug. 19 issue. The grand marshals selected for the Fair were Marcele Higgins of Grangeville and Ruth McCombs of Kooskia. In the same issue, Fred Crabtree of Kooskia was announced as the winner of the Yellow Pine Harmonica Festival, held in early August.
A lot was happening in the Aug. 26 issue. Salmon River High School was donated 20 computers for the coming school year by Hewlett Packard of Boise, with the estimated cost of all the equipment more than $500,000. Planning events for Oktubberfest [writer’s note: this is the spelling they had in the original article] in Grangeville was already underway. The Grangeville Bulldogs football team was getting ready to head out to compete against St. Maries in their first game of the season. According to agriculture reports, red meat production in Idaho, for the month of July, had increased by 7% from last year, totaling 41.6 million pounds.
