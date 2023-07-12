Earth First! protesters 1993 photo

Earth First! protesters outside the Idaho County Courthouse on July 9, 1993.

 Free Press archive

What was happening locally in July of 1993? Border Days fun (of course) at the beginning of the month, an Elk City resident inducted into the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame, and much more. Here are a few glimpses of the Camas Prairie in the ‘90s as recorded in the Idaho County Free Press.

Earth First! activists made a nuisance of themselves in the Dixie area, according to the Free Press issue July 1, 1993. One day, nine of the group’s members chained themselves to a gate, blocking the road to a timber sale, and delaying crew members from entering the area. Earth First! members also dug a 16-foot long, 6-foot wide, 3½ feet deep trench on another road, which again caused delays for work crews.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.