What was happening locally in July of 1993? Border Days fun (of course) at the beginning of the month, an Elk City resident inducted into the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame, and much more. Here are a few glimpses of the Camas Prairie in the ‘90s as recorded in the Idaho County Free Press.
Earth First! activists made a nuisance of themselves in the Dixie area, according to the Free Press issue July 1, 1993. One day, nine of the group’s members chained themselves to a gate, blocking the road to a timber sale, and delaying crew members from entering the area. Earth First! members also dug a 16-foot long, 6-foot wide, 3½ feet deep trench on another road, which again caused delays for work crews.
In the same newspaper issue, Elk City resident Gertrude Maxwell was inducted into the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame at the Western Heritage Center in Hereford, Texas. Border Days daily activities were scheduled, and the Triple Bar Drill Team was ready to participate in the upcoming rodeo. A porcupine walk/run was set for July 17 in Cottonwood in conjunction with the town’s Buggy Whip Festival.
The July 8 issue had results from the year’s Border Days festivities. Circe Paul, 16, was the third Kamiah girl to be named Border Days queen. Grangeville girls Leslie Pottala and Christi Gortsema were named first and second Border Days princesses, respectively. Burr Abell was the grand marshal of Border Days that year.
In the same issue, it was reported the 82nd Border Days Rodeo went well, despite rain all three days. Rodeo chairman Bob DeHaas reported there were 257 contestants, and he estimated around 2,500 people attended each day of the rodeo.
Earth First! struck again in the July 15 issue. After six of their members were charged with petit theft and obstructing an offer during the earlier mentioned gate-blocking incident, about 25 activists gathered outside the Idaho County Courthouse to protest during their charged members’ preliminary hearing. The group waved signs and played bongo drums for a while before dispersing.
Construction of the new Kooskia Bridge was underway in the July 22 issue. The construction was causing traffic delays, but people were reported to be interested in watching the replacement of the old bridge with the new one. The bridge was expected to be accessible by Christmas but not fully complete until April 1994.
People were preparing for the 40th Kooskia Days in the July 29 issue. Marcella Parsell of Kooskia was appointed grand marshal for the event, having been a Kooskia resident since 1932.
Grangeville High School teacher Don Kissinger was named a recipient of the UIAA Teaching Excellence Award, in the same issue. Also, locals Bobbie Schaeffer, Michelle Luplow and Heather Welborn, of the Grangeville Swim Team, had gone to Nampa to compete in the Idaho State Championships.
