The last thing a couple would expect to find upon returning home from vacation was a truck full of snow in their yard. In the 1993, April 1, edition of the Free Press. Archie and Eloise Earp had returned to Grangeville after a winter stay in Mexico to find a snow-filled truck in their front yard, along with a sign saying, “Welcome Home, Arch!” The couple believed it to be the work of friends involved with working for the city or the telephone company. Eloise admitted to saying, “I said I wanted to see snow when I left Mexico.”
In this issue, there was also a problem with recent automobile hood ornament thefts in Grangeville. Police Chief Bob Wilbanks was on the case, and his department apprehended a juvenile who was in possession of many hood ornaments.
According to the April 8, 1993, School District 241 was facing money problems and heard the recommendations from five Citizens Advisory Committees (CAC) from Grangeville, White Bird, Salmon River, Elk City and Clearwater Valley. At the end of the meeting, Superintendent Al Arnzen said, “To me, the most important thing is teaching the kids, but we can’t dodge the fact that we have facility problems.”
Law enforcement apprehended a fugitive, who had a large weapons cache in a Grangeville storage locker, and was living under a fake name, as reported in the same issue. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office worked with agents from the U.S. Marshal’s Service in Washington, D.C., as well as members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and found 31 weapons and ammunition cases in the space Gortsema RV Center had rented to Harry Anthony Hantman. Hantman, who had lived under the name of Thomas Dorian for nearly 20 years, was arrested by marshals and Lewiston police on March 27. Hantman had escaped from a hospital for the criminally insane in 1973 in Wash., D.C., where he had been committed for killing an 11-year-old girl.
In this same issue, the Grangeville Youth Legislature Club headed to Boise to participate in a mock legislature session. Attending were Shannon Peterson, Courtney Dean, Wendi Wisdom, Sarah Hollopeter, Suze Nolan, Amika Burdick, Michelle Suhr, Jamie Koole, Eva Wohlsein and Angie Nine.
Idaho County was anxious as Earth Day approached in the April 22, 1993 issue, as an Earth First! group was en route to the county. This Earth First! group called themselves the “Ancient Forest Bus Brigade and, according to the article, they promised to cost taxpayers more than the $260,000 they claimed to have cost taxpayers than last year’s visit to the area. Forest Service personnel said the group’s campaign last year had cost so much because of the necessary environmental cleanup after the group had departed the area.
In the following week’s issue, April 29, some Dixie residents, who will be about three miles away from Earth First!’s “communication center,” were not happy about the prospect of the group being near by. Jeanne Lycan said, “Everybody has a right to enjoy our area, but if they (Earth First!) are up here to cause problems, the legal system will be very firm with them on getting them out of here.” Another resident, Judy Willis, stated, “Everyone has a right to protest whatever they feel. But they had a chance to do so during the EIS public comments. The community of Dixie is upset at their threat, of the possibility of their causing trouble… They won’t be welcomed with a handshake.”
