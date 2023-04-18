Grangeville egg hunt 1993 photo

Area youth participate in an Easter egg hunt at the Lions Park in Grangeville. More than 150 eggs were donated by Cash and Carry, and Idaho County Free Press staff members hid them. Photo from the Free Press April 15, 1993, issue.

 Free Press archives

The last thing a couple would expect to find upon returning home from vacation was a truck full of snow in their yard. In the 1993, April 1, edition of the Free Press. Archie and Eloise Earp had returned to Grangeville after a winter stay in Mexico to find a snow-filled truck in their front yard, along with a sign saying, “Welcome Home, Arch!” The couple believed it to be the work of friends involved with working for the city or the telephone company. Eloise admitted to saying, “I said I wanted to see snow when I left Mexico.”

