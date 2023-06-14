Here are some highlights from the Idaho County Free Press of what was happening in the area 30 years ago in June of 1993.
High school graduation ceremonies were held during Memorial weekend, according to Free Press issue June 3, for Grangeville, Salmon River, Clearwater Valley, Kamiah and Nezperce.
In the same issue, the Grangeville 8th grade technology class held its annual co2 car races. Winners were Josh Warden (overall winner), Wade Weeks and Rodney Creutzberg. The project covered matters of communications, design and computers.
Cat thefts were a problem in the Grangeville area, in the June 10 issue. Six were reported stolen, one of which was seen taken by two men. Locals were urged to call law enforcement with any information.
Sports highlights from the June 10 issue: Sibling duo, Heather and Chris Lamont, of Prairie High School, both catchers in softball and baseball, respectively, each saw their teams win second at district tournaments in Orofino. Locals in the District 2 1993 North Idaho All-Star Football, which emerged victorious that year were: Zane Pratt and Brian Hall of Grangeville, Brandon Lytle of Clearwater Valley and Bruce Borgelt, Jabez Richardson, Jason McRoberts and J.D. Storm of Kamiah.
In the Free Press June 17 issue, the situation was not looking good for Idaho timber. About 125 people attended a meeting where concerns were raised regarding Idaho timber being in the hands of the federal government. Susan Fagan, a former environmental and resource officer from Senator Symms’ office, said, “The bad news is that the president would like to phase out all timber sales on federal lands in the next four years. The good news is that he is hearing from more and more people who don’t want that to happen.”
Officials were putting the hammer down on DUI drivers, as reported in the June 17 issue. To get one’s license reinstated after suspension for driving under the influence, a person would have to pay $155, which was $115 more than the $40 previously required, the new fee going into effect on July 1.
Idaho County was in full swing with preparations for Border Days, in the June 24 issue. The 82nd Border Days were set to begin July 1 and include traditional events such as the Cowboy Breakfast, egg tosses, parades, the Firecracker Fun Run and rodeos, with the fireworks show planned for Independence Day at 10 p.m.
In the same issue, nine men from the Grangeville Volunteer Fire Department went to the Idaho State Fire School in Lewiston to learn the latest techniques in dealing with fires. Those in attendance were Ron Funke, Kerry McCulley, Chief Roy Powell, Rob Beeson, Assistant Chief Dan Tackett, Steve Hooper, Terry Schlieper, Bob Beckman and Clyde Hanson.
In the June 24 issue, construction of a new bridge near Kooskia was underway. The bridge would replace an old one, built in the 1920s and ‘deteriorating fast,’ and connect Highway 12 and 13, as well as being made wider than its predecessor to improve traffic flow.
