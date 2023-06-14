Boy with giant mushroom photo

Jared Wolfinger holding a 10-pound western giant puffball mushroom, which was found about five miles east of Grangeville on June 13, 1993.

 Free Press archives

Here are some highlights from the Idaho County Free Press of what was happening in the area 30 years ago in June of 1993.

High school graduation ceremonies were held during Memorial weekend, according to Free Press issue June 3, for Grangeville, Salmon River, Clearwater Valley, Kamiah and Nezperce.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.