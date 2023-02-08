February of 1993, 30 years ago, was an eventful month for the Idaho County Free Press. Here are some snippets of that moment in time.
The Grangeville Lady Bulldogs were the 1993 District II Class A-3 champions. The team consisted of 12 girls, accompanied by coach Skip Hall, two assistant coaches, Jeff Grove and Cindy Hall, activities director Bruce Wayenburg, principal Judy Leuck, superintendent Al Arnzen, band director Rob Sorenson and cheerleaders Christy Brackelsberg and Aleah Heiken, according to the Feb. 4, 1993, Idaho County Free Press issue.
In that same issue, a 10-foot snowdrift derailed a train near Fenn as it was attempting to snowplow the tracks. There was, fortunately, no major damage from the accident.
Marlene and Frank Mignerey were presented the Citizen of the Year award, in the same Free Press issue, at the Riggins Chamber Banquet.
The Feb. 11, 1993 issue saw the election results of the Syringa General Hospital Board of Directors. Chuck Pratt and Sandra Gubel were re-elected and were joined by a new member, Fred Noland, replacing Dave Bodine, who did not seek re-election.
Two ballets, “Sleeping Beauty” and “Pictures at an Exhibition,” were performed at the Grangeville High School by professional dancers, according to the same Free Press issue above, from Spokane, Seattle and Portland, as well as from Hawaii, Connecticut and Liberia and West Africa.
Class overcrowding was a cause of concern in the Feb. 25, 1993 issue. The fifth-grade classes were of particular concern as students were tightly packed in at their desks with their classmates crammed in beside them. Six basketball teams were utilizing one good gym and one “inadequate” gym.
