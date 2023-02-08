February of 1993, 30 years ago, was an eventful month for the Idaho County Free Press. Here are some snippets of that moment in time.

The Grangeville Lady Bulldogs were the 1993 District II Class A-3 champions. The team consisted of 12 girls, accompanied by coach Skip Hall, two assistant coaches, Jeff Grove and Cindy Hall, activities director Bruce Wayenburg, principal Judy Leuck, superintendent Al Arnzen, band director Rob Sorenson and cheerleaders Christy Brackelsberg and Aleah Heiken, according to the Feb. 4, 1993, Idaho County Free Press issue.

