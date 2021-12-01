LOWELL — Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Lowell QRU will not hold its annual Christmas fund-raiser. To donated to the Lowell QRU, go to GoFundMe No. 2738, or do so at Freedom Northwest Credit Union.
Volunteers are still sought for the ambulance. Free classes are available for EMTs, EMRs and drivers. Call Mary at 208-926-0892.
