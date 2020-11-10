LOWELL — The Lowell QRU (Quick Response Unit) recently announced it must cancel its annual fund-raiser auction and potluck usually held on the first Saturday in December.
According to the state regulations, no more than 50 people may be at any gathering, especially if food and beverages are served. Organizers emphasized they would not want to endanger any of the loyal supporters who have stood by the QRU year after year. They hope to be able to hold the fund-raiser next spring if restrictions are rescinded. Contributions would still be greatly appreciated. Send to: Penny Keck. 6741 Hwy 12 Kooskia ID 83539.
