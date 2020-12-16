The Lowell, Idaho QRU is a volunteer ambulance unit that operates out of Lowell at the confluence of the Middle Fork of the Clearwater River, Lochsa River, and Selway River responsible for 72 square miles including 42 miles of U.S. Highway 12, the Selway Road, and backcountry areas. This unit is the first responder to medical emergencies in this remote area and they do not charge for their services, even though they often respond to an emergency at minimum of 20-30 minutes before any larger ambulance unit. This unit generally relies on a December potluck/fund-raising auction with a goal of $5,000 to maintain the ambulance itself, as well as updating and maintaining the medical and emergency service equipment. The unit averages only one call per month in the winter, but five to seven calls per month from May through September when the area is bustling with about 20,000 visiting rafters, kayakers, campers, hikers, ATV riders, anglers, hunters, horseback riders and varying recreationists. In addition, they provide emergency medical assistance to many motorists traveling through the area, as well as federal agency workers, loggers, and about 500 area residents.
This is a non-profit agency listed as the “Lowell Quick Response Unit” (EIN #61-1816205) so you can claim your charitable donation on your tax return. Find them on Facebook, and donate to them through www.gofund.me.com.
