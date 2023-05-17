LOWELL — Lowell QRU will host an ambulance open house in recognition of National EMS Week to connect with community members and allow them to see the ambulance and new lifesaving equipment kept on board thanks to donors to the 501c-3 volunteer ambulance unit. The event will take place on the lawn at the Bull residence at 6867 U.S. Highway 12 on Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. -4 p.m. Stop by to meet our crew, tour the ambulance and enjoy free refreshments.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.