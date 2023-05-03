LOWELL — Lowell QRU and will host an ambulance open house in recognition of National EMS Week to connect with community members and allow them to see the ambulance and new lifesaving equipment kept on board thanks to donors to the 501c-3 volunteer ambulance unit. The event will take place on the lawn at the Bull residence at 6867 U.S. Highway 12 on Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Stop by to meet the crew, tour the ambulance and enjoy free refreshments.
