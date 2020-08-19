GRANGVILLE – Lucille Taylor celebrated her 90th birthday Aug. 19.
Taylor was born Aug. 19, 1930, to Carl and Cloe Carter Schrom, on a farm three miles north of Grangeville, the fourth of five children with siblings Franklin, Louise, Herbert and Marvin.
She attended Grangeville schools and graduated from Grangeville High in 1948. She ten worked at First Security Bank for a year prior to attending the University of Idaho where she resided at Alpha Chi Sorority House. She graduated in 1953 with a bachelor of science in accounting.
She met her future husband, William B. Taylor, Jr., in 1947, and they went off to university together. They married in December of 1952, at the Federated Church in Grangeville, and spent their honeymoon on Elk Summit Lookout during the summer fire season of 1953. That fall, she returned to Moscow, with Bill, where he entered law school and she was employed by Helbling Bros. International Harvest Company, and by Singer Sewing Machine Company. After his graduation from law school in 1956, the couple returned to Elk Summit Lookout on the Nez Perce National Forest for a second fire season. They then moved to Boise, returning to Grangeville in 1958, where they have lived since.
The couple has six children: Kevin, Pamela, Vernon, Sheila, Nancy and Heidi, as well as 27 grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and five step-great-grandchildren. They have a family reunion every two years during Border Days with the next scheduled for 2021.
The Taylors are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served almost 40 years as director of the Family History Center, of her ward, and they were sealed together for eternity in 1960, in the Salt Lake Temple. She was one of the founding members of the Idaho County Genealogical Society, in 1975, and received the State of Idaho Historical Society’s Esto Perpetua Award in 2010.
She enjoys documenting family and personal events through writing and photography and likes to communicate with friends, associates and family.
