COTTONWOOD — Prairie High School students from Cottonwood, Sarah Lustig and Tara Schlader, were BPA (Business Professionals of America) qualifiers at recent state competition held in Boise.

Schlader brought home 5th place in Fundamental Spreadsheet Application and Lustig took 2nd place in Fundamental Accounting.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments