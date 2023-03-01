GRANGEVILLE — Men Under God (M.U.G.) meets the first and third Tuesdays, 6:45 a.m., in the fellowshiup hall of the Grangeville Christian Church, 402 W. South 1st Street.

The study goes over The Man Code by Mark Henry, which is 12 essentials every male needs to know.

