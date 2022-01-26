RIGGINS — Salmon River High School and ASK (After School Kids) will present a Valentine dinner theater “The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party,” Saturday, Feb. 12. The tea party is set for 6 p.m., with the Alice @ Wonderland presentation on tap for 7 p.m., in the SRHS multipurpose room.
Only 150 tickets will be sold for this event. Cost is $15 per person or two for $28. Call Rhonda at ASK at 208-628-2770; or Mrs. Hale-Woodfin, Mrs. Galli or Ms. Hopkins at 208-630-6025 for tickets.
A 1 p.m. matinee for the play only will be held for a donation.
