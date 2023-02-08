KOOSKIA — The Friends of the Kooskia Community Library are offering a workshop on how to make a barn quilt. The workshop will be on Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Kooskia Community Center. All supplies will be furnished. Participants will leave with a finished 16X16” barn quilt, along with information for future projects.

Preregistration is required at the Kooskia Community Library, along with a fee of $10, payable at the time of registration. Registration is limited to 12 people and closes on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Lunch will be a potluck; bring a dish to share, along with your own drinks; plates and utensils will be provided.

