GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Elks Lodge will host a Mother’s Day champagne breakfast buffet on Sunday, May 14, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome; the public is invited. Pancakes, ham, Eggs Benedict, scrambled eggs, sausage, fruit, pastries, biscuits and gravy, coffee, milk, orange juice, and sparkling cider or champagne will be served.
Prices are $15 for adults; ages 6-11, $9 apiece; and those 5 and younger, free. For reservations, call Nancy Asker at 208-507-0100 or Alicia Jones at 208-451-3152.
