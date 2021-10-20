KOOSKIA — Kooskia Farmers’ Market has partnered with Crow Bench Farms to teach a sourdough bread class. Come learn how to make rustic sourdough bread with Patrick from Crow Bench Farm. Patrick is a vendor at the Kooskia market who sells authentic sourdough bread and has invited the community to share how to create it. The class is $10 and will be Oct. 23 at 10 a.m., at Kooskia City Hall. Class is limited to 20 people and includes sourdough starter and instruction; bring your own clean jar and questions. Call Melissa at 208-739-1602 to sign up.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments