KOOSKIA — Kooskia Farmers’ Market has partnered with Crow Bench Farms to teach a sourdough bread class. Come learn how to make rustic sourdough bread with Patrick from Crow Bench Farm. Patrick is a vendor at the Kooskia market who sells authentic sourdough bread and has invited the community to share how to create it. The class is $10 and will be Oct. 23 at 10 a.m., at Kooskia City Hall. Class is limited to 20 people and includes sourdough starter and instruction; bring your own clean jar and questions. Call Melissa at 208-739-1602 to sign up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.