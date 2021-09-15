KAMIAH — Do you have a hectic work schedule? Is your family swimming in after-school activities? Do outside influences interfere with your family’s dinnertime?
Family Day, Sept. 27, is a national effort to promote family dinners as an effective way to reduce youth substance abuse and other risky behaviors.
Meal prep kits will be available from UYLC. These packets will go home to all kindergarten through sixth grade classes at Kamiah and Kooskia schools, and will also be available to pick up from the Teen Center.
Contact Sharlene at upriverylc@gmail.com or 208-743-0392 with questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.