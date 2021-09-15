KAMIAH — Do you have a hectic work schedule? Is your family swimming in after-school activities? Do outside influences interfere with your family’s dinnertime?

Family Day, Sept. 27, is a national effort to promote family dinners as an effective way to reduce youth substance abuse and other risky behaviors.

Meal prep kits will be available from UYLC. These packets will go home to all kindergarten through sixth grade classes at Kamiah and Kooskia schools, and will also be available to pick up from the Teen Center.

Contact Sharlene at upriverylc@gmail.com or 208-743-0392 with questions.

