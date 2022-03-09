WHITE BIRD — The “March Artisan Madness” art sale is set for Saturday and Sunday, March 19 and 20, with free admission. This event, sponsored by the Salmon River Art Guild, will be held at the White Bird Area Recreation District building (former White Bird School), 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (PST).

Offered are fine art, artisan crafts, yard art, fabric art, photography, furniture and more. The White Bird Library will have baked goods for sale at the show. The American Legion will have its sausage feed breakfast on Sunday the 20th.

For info, email srag.idaho@gmail.com

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments